Witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect are asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment at (250) 743-5514, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2019-1623. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP is advising the residents in the area of a suspicious occurrence.

It happened last Wednesday afternoon just before 3.

A girl, who was near the bus stop at Thain Road and Cobble Hill Road contacted the RCMP after a man pulled up in a car and offered her a ride home.

She declined the ride and the vehicle left, but not before turning around and driving past her one more time.

RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect.

He is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old with reddish/brown hair, a short beard and he was wearing a black baseball hat.

The vehicle is a red, older model sedan that may have had a burned out tail light and may have been missing a rear license plate.