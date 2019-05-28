The province has announced the next step in cracking down on money laundering.

The government is now working with public and private post-secondary institutions as they were identified as one of several vulnerable sectors.

Effective immediately, public and private post-secondary institutions are asked to review their financial policies to ensure that large cash payments from a single student are not accepted.

Institutions are also asked to share copies of their existing policies to guide future direction from the Province.

Those without a policy on the acceptance of cash are asked to develop one.