Peter German's second report on money laundering was released on May 9, 2019. While the report focused on money laundering in real estate, luxury cars and horse racing, German also identified alleged reports of money laundering in other vulnerable sectors, such as the province's post-secondary system. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The province has announced the next step in cracking down on money laundering.

The government is now working with public and private post-secondary institutions as they were identified as one of several vulnerable sectors.

Effective immediately, public and private post-secondary institutions are asked to review their financial policies to ensure that large cash payments from a single student are not accepted.

Institutions are also asked to share copies of their existing policies to guide future direction from the Province.

Those without a policy on the acceptance of cash are asked to develop one.