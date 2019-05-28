Meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg says we can expect heat and smoke statements this summer from Environment Canada. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

There are some troubling signs in our Summer forecast.

The Weather Network has released their forecast for June, July, and August.

Meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg said for Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast it’s going to be hot and dry.

“It does look like temperatures are going to be trending above normal this summer and we are also going to be trending below precipitation-wise. This is not a good recipe. The reason for this is we are expecting a more dominant ridge in our jetstream to develop and that pumps in the heat and dry weather and doesn’t allow any other weather systems to move in from the Pacific.”

Sonnenburg said it means there will be heightened concerns about wildfires and we should expect Environment Canada to be issuing heat warnings and poor air quality statements throughout this season.