Young fishes rescued from low water levels. (Supplied by Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society).

The low water levels are having profound impacts on salmon fry in Cowichan Lake tributaries.

Meade Creek, which usually sees thousands of coho and chum fry is dry and Nixon Creek is also dry and the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society is reporting that many other pools are barren.

Ashburnham Creek is dry and only 30 coho fry were rescued, most of them were yearlings.

Lower Robertson River had about six hundred coho fry, they were transported to Bear Lake.