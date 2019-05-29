92% of British Columbians have at least one cellphone in their household, versus 59.3% having a landline. (Photo by Luke Porter on Unsplash)

Frustrated by the lack of transparency in cellphone bills the Province has launched a public questionnaire inviting people to share their views and experiences regarding cellphone contracts

The goal is to identify ways to promote transparency and fairness and aid the government in reviewing B.C.’s current consumer protection laws.

The public survey will also gauge our knowledge about our rights under the federal Wireless Code.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General says the results will be used by the province to advocate for British Columbians’ concerns to the federal government and encourage the delivery of more flexible, transparent and affordable cellphone options in B.C.

The survey is underway now and will run until July 5th and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

You can complete the survey at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/cellphonebilling