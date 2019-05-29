But the increasing number doesn’t tell the whole story.

Kendra Thomas, of Warmland Women’s Support Services Society, said it’s hard to know if the numbers are high because the work that’s being done in the community by service providers and the changes in the criminal justice system is making it safer and more comfortable for women to come forward.

“It’s really hard to know if it’s getting better or worse. All we can really do is focus on educating ourselves so that our responses as community members and service providers are the best they can be to encourage reporting by survivors of sexual assault.”

One way we can educate ourselves is by attending the “A Word About Consent” event that’s being held tomorrow night (Thurs, May 30) at the Duncan Showroom.

Thomas says community members can learn more about rape myths during the free open mic and jam session event that begins at 7.