Canada’s new Attorney General could grant SNC Lavalin a deferred prosecution

There’s speculation that new Attorney General David Lametti could grant engineering firm SNC Lavalin a deferred prosecution now that it’s headed to trial on charges of fraud and corruption.

Lametti admits such a move would be subject to very strong scrutiny. It was the Trudeau government’s efforts to get former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to arrange a deferred prosecution that caused her to quit her cabinet seat and eventually be expelled from caucus.

Prime Minister Trudeau to be on Juno Beach for D-Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on Juno Beach, Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year.

It was June 6th, 1944 that the allies stormed the beaches in a bloody assault. More than 150-thousand troops, including Canadians, crossed the English Channel on D-Day.

Some Democrats calling for President Trump’s impeachment following Mueller remarks

Cory Booker is calling on fellow congressional Democrats “to begin impeachment proceedings immediately” in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The Democratic presidential candidate has previously declined to press for impeachment. Mueller said on Wednesday that he could not say if Trump did or did not obstruct justice but he did stress he believed he was restrained from indicting a sitting president.