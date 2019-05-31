For helpful tips on how to Love Food Hate Waste in your home, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.ca or www.cvrd.bc.ca/78/Garbage-Recycling. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is joining major metropolitan communities in a campaign to reduce food waste across Canada.

Love Food Hate Waste is designed to help Canadians reduce the food waste they produce at home and change behaviours about food.

Studies show that almost half of Canada’s food waste occurs at home, two-thirds of which was food that could have been eaten.

Tauseef Waraich, Manager of Solid Waste for the CVRD says compostable organics make up almost 30 per cent of the garbage going to landfill.

He says residents can all take small steps towards reducing the unnecessary waste in our communities.