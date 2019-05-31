June 20 is for the 'Island Wood' Forum II at the Comeakin Building in the Quw’utsun’ Cultural Centre, 200 Cowichan Way, Duncan, BC. (VIEA Members $65, Non-members $79.)-(VIEA logo)

The Vancouver Island Economic Alliance is looking for a qualified industry professional to facilitate a pilot project focused on wood waste recovery and forest fire mitigation.

The project will be officially launched at the Alliance’s Island Wood Industries Forum II on June 20th in the Cowichan Valley.

Since the first forum, in March of 2018, the provincial government has begun a process of change and introduced the Coast Forest Sector Revitalization Strategy.

Connected to this, the Alliance has been awarded funding to conduct a two-year pilot project on waste wood recovery and fire hazard mitigation in the Cowichan Region.

Parallel to that initiative, Khowutzun Forestry Services is working with several partners to develop an effective method of fibre recovery that will be both cost effective as well as meeting the environmental goals of the Provincial Government.

The Island Wood Industry Forum will provide an opportunity for industry stakeholders to learn more about steps being taken to improve access to fibre.