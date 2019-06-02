Baby calf swimming with J-pod off coast of Tofino. Supplied by Tofino Whale Centre Facebook page.

The southern resident killer whale population is reported to be at a 30-year low, so this is a massive discovery.

John Forde and Jennifer Steven of the Tofino Whale Centre spotted a baby orca swimming with J-pod on Thursday.

While this discovery is exciting, the marine mammal coordinator with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Paul Cottrell said about half of all southern residents born, die in their first year.

J-41 is believed to be the baby’s mother.