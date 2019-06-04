Traffic expected to increase on River Road. (Photo by SOCMIA Fotografía on Unsplash)

The Municipality of North Cowichan Council will consider a recommendation from staff to reduce the speed zone from 50 kilometres an hour to 40 on a stretch of River Road.

It would affect 2 point 3 kilometers from Chemainus Road to Askew Creek Drive.

The recommendation is going to council following concerns from residents of Chemainus about speeding on River Road.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has planned for the installation of a traffic signal at the Trans-Canada Highway and River Road in 2020.

The Municipality has also begun designing a roundabout at the intersection of Chemainus Road and River Road.

It is anticipated those changes will encourage even more traffic to use River Road.