Council will consider application for a retail cannabis store in Cowichan Commons. (Kyle Christensen, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Costa Canna is in the final stages of building out their first location in the Duncan Mall Plaza and are now seeking permission to open a second store in the Cowichan Commons.

The company is hoping to open the retail stores with its majority partner Cowichan Tribes.

The Duncan Mall Plaza is on Tribes land.

Cowichan Commons, in the Municipality of North Cowichan has been selected as the second site.

The company says the north end has the biggest potential for future development and is home to the largest anchor tenant in Walmart that creates unprecedented traffic and customers in the area.

The application will go to the Municipality Wednesday.