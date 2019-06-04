Committee hears from parents of children with special needs. (Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash)

Parents, caregivers, service providers and advocates of children with neuro-diverse special needs are being asked what can be done to improve the system for them.

The all-party Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth has been holding a series of public hearings around the province.

Committee members include the chair, Nicholas Simons, MLA Powell River-Sunshine Coast, the deputy chair, Michelle Stilwell, MLA Parksville-Qualicum and Sonia Furstenau, MLA for the Cowichan Valley.

The committee heard an emotional story from Kristen Sundborn who has two children with special needs.

She said she can’t get the assistance she needs because her son doesn’t have an official diagnosis.

Sundborn told the committee Alberta has a needs-based system which means a diagnosis doesn’t have to be made to access support.

Tia Krogstad, who has a son with a diagnosis told the committee accessing supports is difficult.

She said there needs to be one cohesive resource where parents can learn about the supports that are available.