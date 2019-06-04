“This addition will really help us reach more community members who are looking for a place to make art,” said CVAC President Janet Magdanz. (Photo supplied)

The Cowichan Valley Arts Council has signed a new three-year lease with the CVRD that will see the existing art gallery space expanded.

It will now include the Mesachie Room in the Cowichan Community Centre.

With the addition of the Mesachie Room, the Council can have workshop and meeting room space within the gallery.

President Janet Magdanz says the space will be offered to artists for teaching, to youth groups, or to other agencies interested in doing art therapy, or sessions on crafts.

Since 2018, the Council has hosted 25 visual art shows attended by 15,000 people in its two gallery spaces.

Its largest show is the annual Cowichan Valley Spring Fine Arts Show with 160 artists exhibiting.