In July 2018, Duncan City Council created a Parking Advisory Committee to assist with addressing the concerns being expressed about downtown core parking. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The City of Duncan is working to ensure that sufficient parking options are available for people who come to the downtown.

To that end, a trial program has been implemented that will see 90-minute parking only on Craig Street, Kenneth Street, and Station Street.

Duncan mayor, Michelle Staples said the purpose of the 90-minute free parking trial is to provide a quicker turnover of parking spots on those streets.

“They (The Parking Advisory Committee, City Council and staff) will see whether or not they want to make it a permanent change or if there are any other changes that will be made as this goes on. This is just one step and this is just a trial. At the end of the trial, they’ll review how the trial went and decisions will be made from there.”

If a customer’s plan is to stay longer in the downtown core they can choose one of the 3-hour free parking spots in the parking lots or on other downtown streets, or pay to park for 2 dollars all-day in one of the City’s parking lots, a block away from the downtown core.

Staples said there is a raft of other changes coming in the next few months too.

“Canada Avenue, between Ingram and 1st Street, will become pay parking for 2 dollars a day but that’s just between those two streets, escalating fine amounts for people who have repeated infractions for parking to discourage employee parking on the street.”

The City will also be hiring a consultant to determine how much increased parking capacity is needed for current and future demands.