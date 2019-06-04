It was a historically dry May across Vancouver Island the Sunshine Coast.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan, May was incredibly dry, much like last year.

Castellan says in 2018, the last week of April was dry and May was dry but the rains came in June.

“June was actually quite close to normal last year and that’s what we are having to hope for this year again, but more so, because the antecedent conditions leading up to June are very dry.”

On the Sunshine Coast, Gibsons was parched with 33 millimetres of rain, falling far short of its average of 81.5 millimetres.

In Nanaimo, 17 point 3 millimetres of rain fell in May. The normal is 54 point 3.

Comox had the driest spring on record with only 34.4 per cent of normal precipitation.

In Powell River, the city only saw 17.4 millimetres of rain last month, compared to the normal of 70.9 millimetres.

Campbell River saw a scant 25 millimetres of rain in May.

Up island in Port Hardy, the district only saw 18.6 millimetres of rain, well below the average of 79.3 millimetres.

Castellan noted that much-needed showers and below normal temperatures are expected this week.