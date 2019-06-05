The shoreline to which the treated effluent has discharged is in the vicinity of Gasoline Alley in the Village of Ganges. (Photo by Ragnar Vorel on Unsplash)

An emergency construction project on the wastewater treatment plant outfall pipe on Salt Spring Island has run into a hiccup.

Treated effluent has entered the stormwater system and discharged to the ocean at the outlet of Ganges Creek.

The shoreline to which the treated effluent has discharged is in the vicinity of Gasoline Alley in the Village of Ganges.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health, the beach in the area will be posted with an advisory sign.

Water quality monitoring will be undertaken in the vicinity of the discharge site to confirm that the risk remains low and once the work is done, based on water quality results the advisory will be removed.