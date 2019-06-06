Investigators will present a report of the findings to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

A 58-year-old man from Cowichan Bay suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after he confronted two men he saw urinating off Pier 66.

The incident happened Monday night around 10.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP say the victim confronted two men, a 41-year-old from Cowichan Bay and a 49-year-old from Sidney for allegedly urinating off the pier.

That’s when a fight broke out and the victim struck his head after one of the men hit him.

Both men were arrested at the scene for assault causing bodily harm.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say they have interviewed a number of witnesses and received cell phone video from one witness but they are looking for anyone else who may have information.

The victim remains in critical condition.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up for the victim’s wife, to cover costs associated with food and expenses associated with gas, vehicle maintenance, and parking.