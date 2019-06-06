Citizens will demonstrate outside 17 government offices demanding protection of B.C.'s endangered old-growth forests and improved forest management. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Concerned local residents are demonstrating today outside of 17 offices of government demanding protection of B.C.s old-growth forests.

The demonstrations are part of a province-wide day of action coordinated by the Sierra Club BC to highlight the plight of provincial old-growth forests.

Demonstrators are calling on the B.C. government to immediately halt old-growth logging in critical intact old-growth hotspots.

They are also asking for science-based protection of endangered old-growth forests drawing on solutions used in the Great Bear Rainforest Agreements that had strong support from First Nations and protected good long-term forestry jobs.

Demonstrations in our listening area are taking place at Doug Routley’s office at 11 in Nanaimo and Sonia Furstenau’s office in Duncan at noon.