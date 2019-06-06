North Cowichan resident Sandy McPherson has been bestowed with a BC Achievement Community Award.

North Cowichan Mayor and council made the nomination.

McPherson has been a dedicated member of North Cowichan’s Environmental Advisory Committee since 2012 and she’s an advocate for the implementation of North Cowichan’s Climate Action and Energy Plan.

Sandy McPherson is one of 25 people who received the award this year, out of 150 nominees.