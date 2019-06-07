Unemployment in Canada lowest since the statistic started being collected

Canada’s unemployment is at a record low after adding almost 28,000 jobs last month. The Canadian Press cited Statistics Canada numbers which showed the rate dropped to 5.4 percent in May, the lowest since comparable data started being collected in 1976. Economist expected the rate to mimic April’s 5.7 percent.

Ages and gender of abducted Canadian’s in Ghana released

More information is coming out about the Canadians kidnapped in Ghana. The BBC reported two women aged 19 and 20 were taken at gunpoint outside their apartment Tuesday night. It is also being reported that they are volunteers with Toronto based Youth Challenge International. The abductees names have not been released.

Social media celebrities being hired to promote voting among youth

Young voters have the lowest turnout rate according to Elections Canada and the organization is looking to change that. It is launching a $650,000 campaign to get social media celebrities, YouTubers and even a gamer involved to try and influence younger generations out to the polls. The 13 “influencers” have not been named yet.

Scheer has no Pride plans

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer won’t be attending any Pride activities this year. He doesn’t have the most positive personal track record when it comes to LGBTQ support. He voted against legalizing same-sex marriage in 2005. A spokesperson defended the party and said it has a history of fighting for LGBTQ rights around the world.

Columbine High School could get torn down

The community of Columbine Colorado is considering tearing down the high school and rebuilding it. The facility was the scene of the infamous Columbine Massacre 20 years ago when two teens killed 12 fellow students and a teacher before killing themselves. Officials said the facility remains a source of inspiration for future gun violence.