More Canadians are working

The country’s jobless rate is at its lowest in four decades. Stats Can says the unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent as the economy added almost 28,000 full time jobs in May. That is the lowest it has been since data began being collected in 1976.

PM says China is “inventing excuses” over canola imports

Justin Trudeau has used the strongest language yet over China’s blockade of Canadian canola. The PM says the Chinese government is “inventing excuses” to block canola. Trudeau says China may do something else to block other Canadian goods. Tension between the two countries has increased since a Huawei executive was arrested in Vancouver at the request of the U.S.

Men arrested after U.K. attack

Police in the U.K. say they have made arrests in the case involving two women beaten up for refusing to kiss in front of a group of men. The couple was on a London bus when the men demanded they kiss. When they refused the women were punched several times. Police have not said how many men were arrested.

“Dolly” Gibb dead at 114

Canada’s oldest citizen has passed away. Ellen “Dolly” Gibb was 114 and died peacefully in an Ontario long term care home. Gibb was the fifth oldest Canadian and ninth oldest person in the world.