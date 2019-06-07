Western Forest Products has announced temporary production curtailments at three of its sawmills.

The curtailments will take place at the Duke Point sawmill for two weeks and at the Saltair sawmill for one week this month.

The company will also be reducing operating levels from 120 hours per week to 80 at its Chemainus mill.

Don Demens, Western’s President and CEO says the temporary production curtailments are necessary due to challenging market conditions.

He says weak markets and softwood lumber duties on high value products like Western Red Cedar are reasons behind the reductions in operations.