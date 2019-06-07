Police say it's home repair season, which means fraudsters are salivating at the chance to take your money. Learn how to protect yourself, and Grandma too. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow/mycoastnow.com staff)

RCMP are warning homeowners to be vigilant about home repair contractors who may be out knocking on doors offering discount services.

Constable Gary O’Brien said if you don’t hire a licensed and insured contractor to handle your project, you are the general contractor.

“If you enter into a contractual obligation, you let them onto your property, you have them do work, you could end up being sued.”

O’Brien said red flags, in a conversation with a contractor, include being told they have materials left over from a previous job, they only accept cash payments, need an immediate decision and a majority of the payment upfront.

O’Brien said you can also ask for references and do a Google search of the company or person to see if there are any online comments.

O’Brien said recently, a local person reported to the Nanaimo RCMP they were duped into giving several thousand dollars to a local decking company they found through an online advertisement on social media.

He said seniors are especially vulnerable because they can get intimidated by aggression and are respectful and trust the word of a person.