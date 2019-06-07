The decision by the province to increase the drought ranking was prompted by very low flows in most rivers and streams on the island and dry weather conditions which are expected to continue. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

People on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are being asked to conserve water.

Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are now at a Drought Level 3.

David Campbell, with the River Forecast Centre said we are seeing extremely low flows for this time of year with some approaching records.

“At this point we are kind of highlighting the concerns particularly as we expect things to deteriorate in the coming weeks and also to get people prepared for what might be worse conditions later in the summer.”

Water users on all islands are reminded to ensure the water intakes are screened to Fisheries and Oceans Canada standards to prevent fish from being pulled into water systems as water levels drop.

Local water conservation bylaws may differ from provincial water conservation targets due to local supply and demand, and the availability of storage in lakes, reservoirs or groundwater.

Residential, agricultural and industrial water users who are located within municipalities and regional districts are encouraged to obey local water conservation bylaws where they exist.