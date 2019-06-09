Investigators will present a report of the findings to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested, as North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP found fentanyl and methamphetamine that appeared to be packaged for resale in her vehicle.

The officer was patrolling a crime “hot spot” in the 300-block of the Trans-Canada Highway early Friday morning.

The area where the woman was found is known for heavy drug use and trafficking.

The woman was taken into custody.