Go Fund Me page is looking for funds to pay for clothing, food, and other basics and possibly accommodation while they get back on their feet. Anything helps. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

A Sahtlam home burned to the ground this weekend.

The couple lost their home and all of its contents Saturday evening.

Sahtlam fire crews were called to the house on Cowichan Lake Road around 9.

When they arrived they found the roof fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from Duncan and Lake Cowichan helped battle the blaze.

The woman, a decade-long member of the Sahtlam Fire Department and her son were able to escape the blaze that appears to have started in the attic.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family.

The Sahtlam Fire Department is reporting donations will be accepted for the family this Wednesday evening at the firehall from 7 until 9.

Non-substantial, easy to store items are best.

Things such as gift certificates and gift cards for groceries might allow them to buy precisely what they need.