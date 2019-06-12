If anyone has information on the incident, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

An 8-year-old girl says a man tried to grab her as she rode home from school on her bike in Central Nanaimo.

The girl wasn’t hurt in the incident which happened Tuesday on Bradley Street.

The girl was riding her bike home from school when a man suddenly appeared and asked her if she wanted to see something inside his truck.

Police are reporting the suspect tried to grab the girl but she kicked at him, got back on her bike and headed home where she reported the incident to her mother.

Police say the girl described the man as white, with a dark beard, dark hair, and he was wearing sunglasses.

She was unable to say how old he was or what he was wearing and could only describe the truck as a red pickup with a white strip.