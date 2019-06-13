Remember those reports of a woman who was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Thetis Lake in View Royal last month?

Well, West Shore RCMP say that incident didn’t actually happen.

Police have closed the investigation and Constable Nancy Saggar said the incident didn’t occur as originally reported and RCMP are no longer looking for suspects.

Police investigated a report of a 29-year-old Sooke resident who reported that she was pushed off a cliff at Thetis Lake, falling 12-metres into the water.

West Shore RCMP won’t be charging anyone for filing a false report.