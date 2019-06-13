No rain in the forecast but plenty of heat. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Temperature records around the province fell again yesterday (Wed).

In Nanaimo, the mercury rose to 32 yesterday breaking the old record set in 1932 of 30 point 6.

In the Malahat area, Environment Canada is reporting the 2002 record of 26 point 6 fell when the mercury hit 29 point 2.

In Victoria, an 87-year-old record of 28 point 9 fell when the mercury rose to 29 point 6.