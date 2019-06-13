Students at Glenora Elementary take part in a bike rodeo. Supplied by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

It was literally their first rodeo, their first bike rodeo.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP recently hosted a bike rodeo for students at Glenora Elementary School.

The First Nations Community Policing Section teamed up with the Insurance Corporation of BC and Experience Cycling to give the students a fun, safe, educational day.

Experience Cycling provided tune-ups and donated hundreds of dollars worth of helmets, while ICBC donated bike helmets, bike lights, bells, and reflectors.

The RCMP are reminding people to share the road so everyone can get home safely.