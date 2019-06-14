Stage two water restrictions in effect in North Cowichan. Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.

All water systems within the Municipality of North Cowichan, Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Ladysmith, and the CVRD are subject to stage two water restrictions, effective today.

Stage two is a designation that states that residents need to limit their use of water and are only allowed to use sprinklers or sprinkler systems between 7-9 am or between 7-9 pm, even numbered homes are allowed to water in these windows on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s.

Odd numbered residences are permitted to water on Thursday’s and Sunday’s.

Stage two water restrictions have been implemented to conserve water in the fall months.

For additional information about stage two water restrictions, click here.