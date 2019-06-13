In 2017-18, the Ministry of Education provided 65,000 dollars to create 15 new Indigenous teacher education seats at Vancouver Island University's Cowichan campus. (Photo from Unsplash)

More British Columbia students will benefit from the Traditional Knowledge and culture of Indigenous people with the expansion of teacher education seats.

Melanie Mark is the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

She said Indigenous teachers are under-represented in B.C.’s education system.

She Said currently, between 4 and 6 per cent of teacher education graduates are Indigenous and that’s not good enough and the government is committed to moving the dial on Truth and “Reconciliaction”.

The funding includes 1 point 4 million towards teacher education seats for Indigenous students.

An additional 600,000 will be spent to integrate Indigenous knowledge and culture into the B.C. teacher education curriculum.

The 2019 provincial budget committed to investing in a new K-12 curriculum that makes sure all children in B.C. are taught about Indigenous culture and history.