Investigators will present a report of the findings to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

A 27-year-old woman is dead following a rollover on West Shawnigan Lake Road.

Corporal Danny Grieve said RCMP heard about the incident at about 2 am Thursday and discovered two people in the vehicle.

While the driver died, the passenger suffered minor injuries and did not have to be admitted to the hospital.

According to Grieve, speed and alcohol may have been a factor.

The incident is under investigation.