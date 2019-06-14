The first cruise ship of the season will arrive at the Port of Nanaimo Sunday.

The 600-guest Silversea Cruises Silver Muse, a luxury cruise line based in Monaco, will arrive from Prince Rupert Sunday morning at 8.

According to the Port of Nanaimo, an average spend for passengers disembarking for on-shore adventures is 80 dollars each per day, meaning a ship of this size could contribute as much as 48,000 dollars in a 12-hour period to the local economy.

Passengers will be offered tours down into the Cowichan Valley as well as up Island.