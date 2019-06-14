Tourism Nanaimo and professionally trained Ambassadors from the Nanaimo Hospitality Association will be on hand at the terminal and throughout downtown to greet and advise passengers on what to do during their stay. (Photo provided by the Port of Nanaimo)

The first cruise ship of the season will arrive at the Port of Nanaimo Sunday.

The 600-guest Silversea Cruises Silver Muse, a luxury cruise line based in Monaco, will arrive from Prince Rupert Sunday morning at 8.

According to the Port of Nanaimo, an average spend for passengers disembarking for on-shore adventures is 80 dollars each per day, meaning a ship of this size could contribute as much as 48,000 dollars in a 12-hour period to the local economy.

Passengers will be offered tours down into the Cowichan Valley as well as up Island.