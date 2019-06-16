A community mailbox was broken into in “The Properties,” in the Maple Bay area.

RCMP are reporting that a large Canada Post door covering the front of the mailbox was opened in the overnight hours.

An off-duty police officer discovered the mailbox and it appeared the contents of the mailbox had been combed over.

It’s unknown if anything was stolen, but the officer turned the contents of that mailbox over to Canada Post.

Mailbox mischief is becoming more and more common.