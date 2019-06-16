The BC Real Estate Association is reporting that Victoria is the third most expensive real estate market in BC.

The average price of residential properties in Vancouver was more than one million dollars last month, a slight increase from May of last year.

In the Fraser Valley, the average price of a residential property is north of $725,000 dollars, more than 35,000 dollars more than the Victoria market, which is at around $690,000 dollars.

The Victoria market saw the average price decrease from more than $713,000 dollars in 2018.