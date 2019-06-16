Are you missing an electric chop saw?

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have recovered a saw in the area of York Street and Dingwall Street.

If you recently had a chop saw stolen, you are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522 and give a detailed description of the stolen property, including the serial number, or even part of the serial number.

You can also provide a photo of the chop saw.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to cowichancrimestoppers.com