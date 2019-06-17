Naloxone kits have helped saved over 1,500 overdose deaths over a 20-month period, according to new research led by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Troy Landreville, MyComoxValleyNow.com)

Harm reduction tools have helped to prevent 3,000 overdose deaths in B.C. over a 20-month period.

That’s according to new research led by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The BC CDC’s medical lead for harm reduction, Jane Buxton, said Naloxone on its own saved roughly 1,500 people from overdosing.

“Naloxone, we know, saves lives, and this study really emphasizes that point and gives us the evidence that, without it, there may have potentially been another 1,500 deaths over this time period.”

The study reviewed the period between April 2016, when the public health emergency on overdoses was declared, and December 2017.