Changes include the elimination of the "transient" category: Eliminating the "transient" category to ensure persons without a fixed address, no dependent children and who are not considered to be taking up permanent residence in the community, are eligible to receive the same supports as other people on income assistance. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The province is making some policy changes that are aimed at helping to break the cycle of poverty.

The changes, will which take effect July 1st include ending penalties for families providing room and board to a family member and removing the 10,000 dollar asset limit on a primary vehicle.

Additional changes will be made in the coming months to further improve ministry services and ensure that people are able to access the supports they need when trying to overcome social and economic barriers.

The changes are the result of the province’s poverty reduction strategy that aims to reduce the rate of poverty in the province by 25 per cent and cut child poverty in half over the next five years.