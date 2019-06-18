Three people in custody after shooting at Raptors parade

Four people were left with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Raptors parade in Toronto Monday. Three people were arrested and two guns were found. The city’s police chief suggested there wasn’t a stampede like what was originally reported and wouldn’t speak about anyone getting trampled.

Trans Mountain Canada won’t release construction schedule until pipeline is approved

While the Trans Mountain Pipeline is expected to be approved, construction is likely weeks to months away. A decision isn’t expected until after markets close Tuesday. The federal government put the original approval on the back burner nine months ago. Trans Mountain Canada won’t give a construction schedule until it’s approved.

Climate change state of emergency issued by Canada

Canada has declared a climate change a national emergency. The House of Commons passed a motion to support Canada’s commitment to the Paris Agreement’s emission targets. The motion passed by over 100 votes, even though conservative MP’s voted against it. The motion described climate change as a “real and urgent crisis.”

Trump threatening to deport millions of illegal immigrants

Millions of people could be facing deportation in the U.S. if President Donald Trump isn’t bluffing. He is threatening to remove illegal immigrants. He made the announcement in a pair of Tweets saying “they will be removed as fast as they come in.” Some think a mass arrest like the one Trump is threatening could be a deterrent to anyone thinking of crossing the border.

Sexting awareness should become part of school sexual education curriculum according to new study

Sexting has been linked to anxiety, depression and substance use for youth between 12-17-years-old. The University of Calgary analyzed 23 studies involving over 40,000 participants. The results suggest sexting should become part of sexual education curriculum and parents should be talking to their kids about it.