The BC Coroner’s Service has released a report on the death of a 41-year-old Cobble Hill man.

Ben Kilmer was reported missing in May of 2018.

His disappearance triggered a massive search and much public attention.

His body was found five months later by a hiker about seven kilometres from where the van was located.

The coroner has ruled Kilmer’s death a suicide.

If you, or someone you know, needs help, call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 310-Mental Health (310-6789).