The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are doing some training exercises today (Tues).

They are taking place around Crofton, near Camp Quanoes and Osborne Bay Road.

Staff Sargeant Chris Swain said the ERT team is there, as are drones and helicopters and other equipment.

Swain says police don’t want the public to be alarmed, the resources are there for training purposes only.