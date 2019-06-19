Investigators will present a report of the findings to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following an incident involving a stolen white Ford Ranger and a black Ford Focus.

An off-duty officer came across a two-vehicle collision at Oak Street and Chemainus Road in Chemainus and the driver of the white pick-up truck fled on foot into the nearby trees.

RCMP dog services, North Island Traffic Services, multiple units from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the First Nations Policing Section were all called in to help and the suspect was found in the Waterwheel Park area, arrested and taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident and the Dangerous Driving of a Motor Vehicle.

The suspect is reportedly known to police for other crimes connected to property crime.

There were five people in the Ford Fusion, one was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released the same day.