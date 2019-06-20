The Clements Centre’s drive for eight million dollars in funding is underway.

Through that money, the goal is to offer the majority of services for children and youth with special needs and adults with developmental disabilities all the services they need under one roof.

With population numbers steadily increasing in the Cowichan Valley, demand for the existing services has the centre bursting at the seams and resources can no longer keep pace with that demand.

Executive Director of the Clements Centre Dianne Hinton said the new development centre will serve as a one-stop shop for many services.

“It will be a whole host of services that are out there, but families have to navigate the community,” said Hinton. “I liken it to a path through a forest; some families have a very straightforward path to follow and others have to travel from tree to tree to find all of the services they need.”

Hinton said this facility will provide services for kids aged zero to school age.

“For this development centre, it will be primarily children zero to school-age,” said Hinton. “We do have a couple of programs that serve children who are going to school, in an after-school program and then in [a] summer camp capacity.”

Local governments and organizations will be asked for their support in the construction of this facility.

This summer, the goal is to develop a campaign board and its members will be “champions for kids.”

It’s expected that this development centre will be completed in two years.

Property has been purchased on Banks Road.

For 60 years, the Clements Centre for Community Living has been improving the lives of children and youth with special needs, adults with developmental disabilities and their families.