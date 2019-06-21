North Cowichan council has amended a traffic bylaw and the speed limit on River Road in Chemainus will be reduced to 40 kilometres an hour.

The speed limit was 50 kilometres an hour from Chemainus Road to Askew Creek Drive and staff indicate that the speed reduction is a result of road geometry that is only sufficient for a 40 kilometre an hour speed zone.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is in support of the speed limit change and the Municipality of North Cowichan said crews will change the posted speed limit on the 900 metre stretch of River Road as soon as they can.

Chemainus residents have been expressing concern over the speed of traffic on River Road for quite some time and staff has reviewed the road, its alignment, and the number and location of speed limit signs.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning on installing a traffic light at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and River Road next year.