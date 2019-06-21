Hot, dry summer on tap

The hot, dry spring is going to continue into the summer. Dave Phillips, Environment Canada’s senior climatologist tells CTV News the farther west you are the hotter it will be. Alberta and BC will likely see summer temperatures soar above normal with the dry conditions continuing to persist.

Time running out to pass new stat holiday

A national holiday designed to honour Indigenous peoples is not likely to get past the Senate. The stat holiday known as “National Day for Truth and Reconciliation” was supposed to be marked on September 30th, however, with Parliament set to adjourn before it can pass through the Red Chamber, it is likely not to become law.

Senate blocks three bills

The Senate has blocked a bill that would require sexual assault sensitivity training for federal judges. Outgoing MP Rona Ambrose introduced the bill two years ago but in a procedural manoeuvre Conservative Senators have killed it. Two other bills including the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples seems headed in the same direction.

American air strike called off

Planned American attacks on Iran have been cancelled by Donald Trump. The U.S. President called off the attacks this morning 10 minutes before they were to be carried out after learning 150 people could die. The strike was in retaliation after Iran downed an American drone.