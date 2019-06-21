BC Ferries has released its year-end earnings and by the transportation giant’s standards, it was a lean year.

The company posted net earnings of $52.2 million dollars, the lowest net earnings since 2015 when net earnings were $49.1 million.

BC Ferries has invested more than $241 million dollars back into the company, including more than $133 million dollars into vessel upgrades and modifications and another $49 million in new vessels.

Five vessels have been converted to LNG, while the other vessels operate on ultra-low sulphur diesel.

Net earnings in 2018 were about $60 million dollars.

Big 2019 Investments:

$133.5 million in vessel upgrades and modifications

$49 million in new vessels

$28.2 million in information technology

$19.5 million in terminal building upgrades

$10.9 million in terminal marine structures

Net Earnings since 2015:

2019: $52.2 million

2018: $59.9 million

2017: $77.4 million

2016: $69.6 million

2015: $49.1 million