The group who monitors the Cowichan River watershed is reporting the river is being maintained at 4 point 5 centimetres below the weir.

Salvage operations on the river have come to an end.

Reports from the salvage crews indicated they have done as well as they could to reduce if not eliminate any stranding or isolation of fry.

Previous estimates of zero storage at the lake are at or about the 8th of August.

Catalyst is currently having a projection done to determine a more accurate date based on current flow rates.