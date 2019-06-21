On June 13, 2019 investigators located and arrested Dustin Sean Williams at his Ladysmith residence and took him into police custody. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The Nanaimo RCMP are reporting a Ladysmith man has been arrested for armed robbery and for the theft of four high end rings.

Mounties say the 39-year-old man is facing charges of armed robbery and theft over 5,000 dollars, among other charges.

The Robbery charge stems from an armed robbery reported back on June 5th at the Best Buy Liquor Store located on Jingle Pot Road.

Following his arrest just over a week later, investigators carried out a search warrant on his home and found evidence he is the suspect who made off with four rings from a Nanaimo jewellry store valued at about 21,000 dollars.